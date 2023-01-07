Jake Roberts Describes The Honor Of Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame With Scott Hall

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 following a lengthy career and well-remembered career. He was inducted by Diamond Dallas Page, a former WCW World Champion who helped Roberts find his way to sobriety and a healthier lifestyle. Other talents that were inducted into the WWE HOF in 2014 included The Ultimate Warrior (who headlined the class), Lita, Mr. T, Carlos Colon, Paul Bearer, and Razor Ramon (real name Scott Hall).

Like Roberts, Hall battled substance abuse issues throughout his life, however, DDP was able to help him as he helped Roberts. While on "The Snake Pit, Roberts recalled being inducted into the HOF the same year as Hall.

"Dreams do come true," Roberts said. "To be honored with Scott, you couldn't get no better, you know? We had, we had a great group going in."

Roberts discussed what went through his head after he found out that DDP was going to induct him.

"It's like, 'This is what was supposed to happen to you Jake years ago. We're going to put it back together.'"

"You couldn't have written a better script," Roberts continued. "No way. Hollywood couldn't have written a better script of putting it together and having it happen with my sobriety, Scott's sobriety at the time."

While the two men never had a one-on-one match against one another on television for either WWE or WCW, both HOFers found great success thanks to their connection with the crowd. While Roberts remains alive and healthy today, Hall, unfortunately, passed away in March 2022 due to multiple heart attacks following hip surgery.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.