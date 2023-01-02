HARDY Ambushes The Bloodline Star On WWE Raw

Country music star HARDY got physically involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias on the first "WWE Raw" of 2022.

Midway through the bout, as Sikoa continued to dominate proceedings, HARDY – seated in the front row – tried to hand Elias a guitar. However, the assist didn't pay off, as Sikoa took out Elias and dragged his opponent back into the ring. Thereafter, HARDY sneaked into the ring and smashed a guitar on Sikoa's back, only for the Powerhouse Samoan to no sell the guitar shot! HARDY would then smile and beg Sikoa for forgiveness before running away from the ring. Eventually, Sikoa would hit a Spinning Solo off the apron onto a piano to secure the pinfall victory.

Later in the show, the announcers confirmed that HARDY would be performing live at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. HARDY's hit single "Sold Out" is the official theme song for WWE's first premium live event of 2022, which will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. HARDY had previously performed at the WWE Tribute To The Troops event in 2020.

The Sikoa vs. Elias grudge match was announced a few weeks after The Bloodline's enforcer brutally attacked Elias, leading to WWE's resident musician being written off television.

Sikoa, who seems primed for a triumphant 2023, closed out 2022 with a victory over Sheamus in a hard-hitting match this past Friday on "SmackDown." After his win, Sikoa wrapped a steel chair around Sheamus' neck, and it appeared The Celtic Warrior was about to suffer the same fate as Elias and Matt Riddle — two superstars who were recently put out of commission by the youngest Uso. However, Drew McIntyre ran down to the ring and took out The Bloodline, rescuing The Brawling Brutes' leader from Sikoa's running hip attack.