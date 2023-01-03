Kofi Kingston Launches New Charitable Endeavor For Children In His Home Country

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has officially established a new charitable endeavor that will aim to help children in Ghana. The 41-year-old posted a video on social media to announce the launch of the Click For Quality Education Foundation, which will aim to create quality computer labs and integrated learning centers of knowledge at junior high schools in his home country. Kingston revealed the details of the new venture alongside his mother.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we have made so far," Kingston said in the video. "I mean, it's been an incredible ride. Since 2021, we've been working diligently to get this project off the ground, and we've done just that ... Despite all the progress that we've made, there's still a lot of help that we need ... We're counting on the help of others to help finish this project. And not just help to finish it out but also help it thrive. Also, help it to keep going for a very, very long time."

Furthermore, Kingston's mother, Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah, revealed in the clip that the charitable project would focus on establishing in deprived areas, first targeting the Kwadaso Municipal District in the Ashanti region.

Kingston, who initially revealed the initiative last year, accompanied his social media announcement video by writing: "Happy New Year! My mom & I are trying make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by building them a computer lab & library. We need your help! Pls share this vid & go to http://gofundme.com/clickfqe to donate! Today's a great day to make a difference! Thank you! @clickfqe."