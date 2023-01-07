WWE Senior VP Talks Talent That Won't Get Hall Of Fame Nods

Not every WWE star is destined for the promotion's Hall of Fame, and WWE Vice President Bruce Prichard is confident that two prominent wrestlers will never be inducted.

On the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, Prichard fielded a pair of questions about potential Hall of Fame candidates. The first wrestler proposed for consideration was Nailz."That may be one of those 'nevers,'" he said. "I don't know that Nailz had a Hall of Fame career really anywhere. I don't think he was in the business long enough to do that."

Prichard noted that the wrestler switched several personas during his career, initially performing as Thor, before becoming Kevin Kelly, before being signed to the WWF in 1992 as ex-convict Nailz. During his time in the WWF, Nailz was best remembered for his feud with the Big Boss Man. Nailz was gone from WWF before the end of 1992 following a real-life fight with Vince McMahon.

"He wasn't around long enough to really have to have a career that people go, 'Hey, man, remember that?'" Prichard added.

The second would-be Hall of Fame candidate presented to Prichard was Shane Douglas. "Probably not," he said, noting that while he believed "Shane's definitely had a Hall of Fame career," he felt that Douglas generates negative opinions from many wrestling fans.

"People like to knock Shane for various reasons," Prichard continued. "One of them being the trashing of the NWA Title and making ECW. Well, I kind of look at it like what Shawn Michaels did with Bret [Hart]; that was something that Shane did to have a job and that was something to promote a new company. I respect that. I thought, 'Okay. that took balls to do that because it's not a very popular thing to do.' And he did it."

Prichard praised Douglas as "a hell of a worker and probably should've done a lot more than he did."

