Kevin Nash Used To Argue With Vince McMahon About This Infamous Hangup

Tag team wrestling is one of the greatest styles in the business, and over the years there have been some incredible duos in the business that have wowed fans with their work. However, one person that has always been unimpressed with tag team matches is former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, according to Kevin Nash.

On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast the two-time WWE Hall Of Fame revealed that, "Vince hates tags." However, even though McMahon might have felt that way, it isn't something that Nash agrees with.

"Vince always hated tag matches. He used to call them, 'garnish' and sh*t," Nash said. "I'm like, 'Man, you can do so much f***ing good sh*t in a tag match.'"

Throughout his career, Nash achieved a lot of a singles star, but he was also involved in tag team scenarios for every company he worked for. In WWE he held the Tag Team Championships alongside Shawn Michaels, whereas for WCW he and Scott Hall held tag team gold six times, while he would win the WCW World Tag Team Championships again with Sting and a further two times with Diamond Dallas Page.

Even during his TNA career, 'Big Daddy Cool' was involved in tag team wrestling, as a former TNA World Tag Team Champion which he held alongside Hall and Eric Young, proving why he is so passionate about the division.

The 63-year-old is not the only person who has claimed McMahon didn't like tag team wrestling either, as Charlie Haas also shares that opinion, while Tom Prichard has previously claimed it is down to economic reasons why McMahon never truly got behind the division, as it costs more to push four wrestlers into a match, particularly if it's going to be in the main event scene.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.