Booker T Addresses Whether He'll Appear In The 2023 Royal Rumble

Five-time former WCW Champion and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T revealed whether he's interested in being in this year's Royal Rumble match. Booker is no stranger to making surprise appearances at the annual pay-per-view, as he was a surprise entrant for the Royal Rumble match in 2011 and 2012.

With this year's Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28 drawing near, Booker has thrown his hat in the ring for a spot in the match. During an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the "NXT" color commentator and WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he'd break out the Spinaroonie if he were to receive an invitation to be in the bout.

"Hey man, you know what? If I get the invite, I definitely will," Booker said. "You know, I think the people would pop off the 'Can You Dig it, Sucka?' That's who I am, that's who I be, and hopefully I'll get that little envelope in the mail real soon, man, 'cause I'm training. I'm in shape, I'm prepared, and the thing is, if I do it, it's gonna be the best Spinaroonie you ever seen in your life."

Last month, Booker said he planned on checking his mailbox every day in hopes of getting an invite to the Royal Rumble match. He said that while he doesn't exactly have an itch to scratch, he always stays in shape and is ready whenever he's needed in the ring.

Booker recently made his return to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling's "Christmas Chaos" show. He teamed with Mysterious Q to take on Zack Mason and Warren Johnson of Fly Def.

