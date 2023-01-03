WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Charlotte Flair's Surprise Return

Charlotte Flair's shocking Friday night return, followed by her quick winning of the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, proved to be a divisive booking decision for many WWE fans. The divide concerns whether fans thought the quick title change was the right call, and/or whether the now 14-time world champion needed another title run. But at least one WWE Hall of Famer thought the idea of putting a championship back on Flair immediately upon the star's return was "pretty awesome."

"I'm liking it," Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "I'm glad Charlotte's back. She was definitely needed back just from a star-power perspective. People can say what they want to say, but Charlotte Flair is definitely top billing. She's the goods, she's the best in the business right now today, bar none. Seriously, bar none." Flair's victory Friday night followed a seven-month absence from WWE, and not only made her a 14-time champion, but cemented her streak of holding a title in each of the last 10 years.

As for Rousey, it ended her second run as champion at 83 days. Booker said he believed Rousey having the "SmackDown" Women's Championship didn't help her "at all" this time around. Instead, he thinks WWE should focus on establishing Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler as a tag team. "Put them in a tag team, make them the tag team champions and let them beat the hell out of everybody," he suggested. "I think that would just put a whole lot more shine on those two as opposed to Ronda being the world champ as well as being in the tag team picture at the same time."

