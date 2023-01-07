KiLynn King Shares Her Thoughts On Ever Joining WWE

Though previously most visible in AEW, even making a pay-per-view appearance in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021, KiLynn King has been plying her trade of late in the NWA, where she's getting a fairly big push. Meanwhile, during a recent interview that King gave to the "Putting You Over" podcast, King addressed a recent interview in which she said she didn't think she'd ever become a WWE superstar.

"I didn't mean that I never saw myself in WWE, I just didn't think that it was a possibility for me," she explained. "I'm in my 30s. I'm 31, almost 32. And [with] all of the rumors about what they accept and what they want, you're like 'OK, I know I'm a good worker, I know I'm a good performer, but if they're very strict about that, then maybe that's where I'm not meant to end up.'" King still thinks she would go to WWE if asked.

"Work is work. Exposure is exposure. And WWE has been around for a long-ass time for a reason. So of course I'd like to end up in WWE, that would be very cool. I'm just not sure if that's ever gonna happen, just because I waited as long as I did to get into wrestling. I missed what they consider the prime years. I think I'm doing pretty good for my 30s, but whatever. And I love the female talent that they're bringing in right now. I really think that, across all brands, I really think that some of their women are reshaping their division and it's really cool to watch."

King is currently in the midst of the Champions Series tournament in the NWA, having beaten veterans Angelina Love and Allysin Kay in the first two rounds so far.