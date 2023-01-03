AEW Provides Sneak Peek At New Dynamite Intro

All Elite Wrestling shared an exclusive first look at its new intro for "AEW Dynamite" via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The video, which is available to watch below, includes a blue and red "laser show," scenes from the ring, and Chris Jericho as the first wrestler to appear. The video includes several more AEW stars, such as The House of Black stable, Britt Baker, PAC, AEW World Champion MJF, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Saraya, Jon Moxley, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Eddie Kingston, The Jericho Appreciation Society, FTR, and The Elite.

The first "Dynamite" episode of 2023 is set for January 4. The show will be taking place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It's the first AEW event to take place in Seattle and AEW's first time in the Pacific Northwest.

The matches announced for the show are Samoa Joe defending his TNT Title against Darby Allin and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Other matches include Chris Jericho versus Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson versus Tony Nese, The Baddies (Jade Cargill and Red Velvet) versus Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue, and Swerve Strickland versus A.R. Fox.

"Dynamite" will also feature three segments — a medical status update on "Hangman" Adam Page, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley will speak, and AEW World Champion MJF will appear.