AEW Reveals Location Of 1/4 Dynamite That Will Run Opposite NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

AEW has announced where the first "Dynamite" of 2023 will be held.

The company revealed during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" that it will be making its highly anticipated debut in Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena on January 4, 2023. Presale tickets will be available on September 22 and tickets for the general public will go on sale on September 23.

This will be AEW's debut in the Pacific Northwest and the third time the company has held shows on the West Coast (following their shows earlier this year in Los Angeles and Ontario, California). Shows are set to be held in Queens, Philadelphia, Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Uncasville, Baltimore, Atlantic City, Boston, Bridgeport, and Newark throughout the rest of this year.

The first "Dynamite" of 2023 will run on the same day as New Japan Pro-Wrestling's signature event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will emanate from Tokyo Dome. This is the first time Wrestle Kingdom will be contained to a single night in four years. Wrestle Kingdom 14 and 15 both took place across two nights while Wrestle Kingdom 16 took place over the course of three nights. As of this writing, NJPW has not officially announced any matches for the show. However, Kazuchika Okada will be featured in the main event challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after he won the G1 Climax tournament earlier this year.

It should be noted that Bryan Danielson was featured front and center on the graphic for the Seattle "Dynamite" that was revealed Wednesday night. That, coupled with the fact he's from the nearby town of Aberdeen could indicate that he will not be involved in Wrestle Kingdom.