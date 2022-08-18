NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023.

During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.

NJPW's annual Wrestle Kingdom event was changed to a two night event in 2020, involving a "Double Gold Dash" for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship in 2020 and 2021. The event eventually expanded into a three night event in 2022, with the third night featuring talent from Pro Wrestling NOAH. NJPW has not held a New Year's Dash event since 2021.

With Wrestle Kingdom marking the end and the beginning of NJPW's year, New Year's Dash had become NJPW's annual post-Wrestle Kingdom event, traditionally a mystery card, with the fallout from the event usually setting the stage for the year to come.