The third night of WrestleKingdom 16 took place earlier today, with the theme being Pro Wrestling NOAH vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling. A series of ten main card matches and one pre-show match was featured, with a thrilling main event of arguably each promotion’s top stars going against one another, Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Keiji Muto & Kaito Kiyomiya.

In the end, New Japan would come out on top with 6 victories, 4 losses, and one draw. As mentioned, NJPW’s KENTA was supposed to be a part of the event in a six-man tag match, however, due to a dislocated left hip, a broken nose, tendon damage to his finger, and severe lacerations to his back, he was unable to compete.

You can see the full results below:

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Keiji Muto & Kaito Kiyomiya

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) defeated Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke & Aleja)

Naomichi Marufuji & Yoshinari Ogawa defeated Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya defeated Bullet Club House of Torture (EVIL & Dick Togo)

Sugiura-Gun (Takashi Sugiura, Kazushi Sakuraba & Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku)

Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI) defeated Perros Del Mal De Japon (YO-HEY & Nosawa Rongai)

STINGER (Hayata & Seiki Yoshioka) defeated Bullet Club (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

SHO defeated Atsushi Kotoge

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato defeated Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura & Kinya Okada

Pre-show match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Funky Express (King Tany, Akitoshi Saito & Muhammad Yone)

Kosei Fujita and Yasutaka Yano fight to a draw

— NJPW finishes the show on top, 6-4-1 —

If you would like to see full results for night one of WrestleKingdom 16, they are available at this link. For night two, you can click on this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]