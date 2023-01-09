Fred Rosser Talks His Entry Point Into NJPW

Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young in WWE) officially signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in June 2021. The following year, on the June 25, 2022, episode of "NJPW Strong," Rosser won his first championship in the promotion by defeating Tom Lawlor to capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. The former Nexus member has now revealed how he got his foot in the door with NJPW.

"September of 2019, I had ran into Lance Hoyt [Lance Archer in AEW], who was with New Japan at the time," Rosser told Steve Fall of "Ten Count" for WrestlingNewsCo. "We were just small talking and asking me how I was doing. I said, 'Yeah. I'm doing well.' This was after my [WWE] release in 2017. I said, 'I'm doing well, but I've always had dreams and aspirations of doing New Japan.' So it was November 2019 that he invited me to a show at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles."

The event Rosser refers to above is the NJPW Showdown in Los Angeles show on November 11, 2019. The 39-year-old further revealed in the interview with "Ten Count" that he arrived at the venue in LA early that particular day and watched the whole card from start to finish. Rosser expressed that he questioned himself during the show whether he could hang with the NJPW talent in the ring. By the end of the event, the former WWE Tag Team Champion was convinced he could.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ten Count" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.