Konnan Speaks About The Progress Of Representation In WWE

This week, Konnan released a new mailbag episode of his K100 podcast, and toward the tail end of the show, a Black listener's email came up that vented frustration with how he felt that WWE pushed talent of Samoan heritage over the various marketable Black wrestlers on the roster. Konnan didn't exactly see things that way.

"Bro, compared to how they treated brothers before, they treat them way f**kin' better [now]," said Konnan. "And they push Bobby Lashley, they push New Day, they push Bianca Belair, they push the Street Profits, what the f**k are you talking about? The Samoans are pushed because they're f**king great! Dude, I've never seen a bad Samoan wrestler. [The Bloodline's] storyline is the best storyline in wrestling," he continued, "so I don't know what the f**k you're talking about."

Furthermore, Konnan added that wrestling has changed a lot over the years since he broke in, discussing the increased representation and diversity that is much more prevalent across the industry. "When I came into the business there were hardly no women ... hardly no brothers, hardly no Latinos; this [is] way better, my friend," Konnan stated. "Way better."

In the past, WWE — and professional wrestling in general — has been criticized for how it has portrayed Black talent, as evidenced by stereotypical gimmicks like Cryme Tyme, Kamala, The Godfather, and Papa Shango (the latter two were played by the same guy, Charles Wright). But, in recent years, Kofi Kingston and Big E have been tasked with carrying the WWE Championship, and the importance of Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks main-eventing a night of WrestleMania cannot be understated. It may not be everything, but it certainly is progressing from where things once were.