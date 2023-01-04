Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Huge Comeback On WWE SmackDown

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is feeling the love following her return to action. Flair made a surprise entrance during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDow," where she confronted Ronda Rousey, who had just successfully defended the top female prize on the blue brand against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and her wish was granted — she ultimately reversed Rousey's armbar into a roll-up for the three-count.

"I was sincerely so touched by the fan reaction on Friday," Flair said during an appearance on WWE's "The Bump." Flair admitted that after being a heel on WWE TV for so long, she was taken aback by how much she had been missed. "Being in the audience, which I've never done before, like I've been in the audience, but I'm usually kicking someone's butt, but here I was holding the title in Tampa where my career started, full circle and being back after eight months," she said. "It really made me emotional, and being back and I think after being gone for eight months, the things that I worried about before I don't worry about as much."

Flair said her legacy is cemented now, and while she's always been known for having a serious demeanor, she's happy that the fans appreciate her being back on TV. She said that she wasn't nervous — rather, she was living in the moment when the fans gave her an overwhelmingly positive response.

Flair also mentioned that for once, she didn't have to play the role of an arrogant character. The newly minted "SmackDown" Women's Champion feels that she was simply herself during that moment.

