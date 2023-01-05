WWE Star Shouts Out Kenny Omega's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Entrance Gear

Kenny Omega made his New Japan Pro Wrestling return at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and he did so in style. The new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion made his way to the ring to the tune of "One Winged Angel." The menacing theme is the music that accompanies the Sephiroth boss battle at the end of "Final Fantasy VII." It's also the namesake for Omega's finishing maneuver.

But, music isn't the only "Final Fantasy VII" nod from Omega's Wrestle Kingdom entrance, he also made his way to the ring adorned in a Sephiroth costume with further "Final Fantasy" imagery accompanying him on the big screens and monitors that made up the Wrestle Kingdom stage. Omega's outfit received praise across social media, and particularly caught the attention of one half of the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions, Xavier Woods.

The New Day member took to Twitter to congratulate Omega and costume designer Mikal Mosley for "building a bada** Sephiroth outfit" for Wrestle Kingdom. Omega in turn replied with facetious surprise about receiving a compliment from Woods, before ultimately agreeing that Mosley does "incredible work."

The friendly rivalry between the two wrestlers goes all the way back to 2015 and heated up when Woods and the rest of The New Day took on Omega and The Young Bucks in three matches of "Street Fighter V" at E3 in 2018. A more recent chapter in their feud came with Omega jabbing at Woods' skin and King of the Ring crown in the video game "Fall Guys," but not without Woods firing back at Omega's jab with intensity.