WWE Hall Of Famer Believes CM Punk Has Wrestled His Last Match

Eric Bischoff hasn't had anything good to say about CM Punk since "The Best in the World" made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021. That night, Punk made a remark about Hulk Hogan and other WCW talent that infuriated the former WCW President. Since then, Bischoff has made his opinion about Punk loud and clear, calling the two-time AEW World Champion a "whiny-ass b****" and the biggest financial flop in the "history of wrestling."

Bischoff took more shots at Punk during the latest episode of the "Strictly Business" podcast, stating that he will now refer to Punk as "Phillip" (his real name is Phil Brooks) rather than his wrestling name because he's no longer a wrestler. Bischoff predicted that "Phillip" will no longer be with AEW in 2023.

Punk hasn't appeared in AEW since his infamous rant at the All-Out post-show media scrum and the subsequent locker room physical altercation involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Bischoff believes that Punk will leave with a "sizable amount of cash" and "ride off into the sunset," thus giving AEW the ability to "cleanse themselves" of the situation. Bischoff said it would be "better for everybody to go their separate ways."

With Punk's AEW exit seemingly on the horizon, some have suggested he could be WWE-bound, but Bischoff doesn't see that happening, saying that the company doesn't need the drama that he brings. Bischoff called Punk "over-hyped" and said he lost respect for him over his previous comments about WCW. As for what happened at All Out, Bischoff said he's not discounting that Punk had a reason to be upset, but he should've handled it in a different way.