Backstage News On If People In WWE Want CM Punk Back

CM Punk's future in the professional wrestling business very much remains up in the air at the moment following the backstage physical altercation at AEW's All Out. With reports of AEW negotiating to buy his contract out, speculation about him returning to WWE has begun, but according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there are people in the company that do not want Punk to join.

There is no word on who those people are, but Meltzer stated they are not part of the creative team, and ultimately a decision about Punk returning would come down to Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. Of course, the former WWE Champion himself would also have to be interested in making a comeback as well, and it is worth remembering that right now he is on the shelf with a triceps injury.

Punk is technically still a member of the AEW roster right now, and Tony Khan has refused to comment on the former two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion since All Out. However, the internal investigation that went into the backstage incident has now finished, with Ace Steel being released and The Elite expected back in the ring at Full Gear this weekend.

It has previously been reported that Levesque isn't interested in signing Punk, but stranger things have happened in the wrestling world. However, it has also been claimed that Punk has "got the wrestling bug" again, therefore if he is interested in continuing to compete, and he does end up leaving AEW then a second run with WWE might be something that he wants to make happen.

Recent reports of Steve Austin potentially wrestling in one more match have also seen discussions of him facing Punk return, which is one of the major dream matches fans have had for many years, but a lot would need to happen for that to become a reality.