Backstage News On Interest In CM Punk And His Future

The pro wrestling future of CM Punk still remains a mystery. While it appears that The Elite are seemingly on track to make their return to AEW as evidenced by the teaser vignette that aired on last week's "AEW Dynamite," there have been no plans at all to bring CM Punk back to the company. In fact, a new report from Fightful Select has further cemented prior reporting from Wrestling Inc. that there is no active litigation against CM Punk surrounding the post-All Out backstage incident.

In addition, a source close to Punk isn't ruling him out of wrestling again, claiming that the former two-time AEW World Champion "got the wrestling bug again." All that considered, it's widely believed that it'd take quite a bit of time for an in-ring return to even be discussed, as Punk recovers from the torn triceps he suffered at All Out. With everything unfolding between him and AEW and the timetable for his injury, perhaps all might not be the same when the dust settles. Fightful's source though does indicate that Punk would have options if he ever does have the desire to return to the squared circle, including the obvious WWE rumors sure to spring up again then. Notably, AEW President Tony Khan did happen to name-drop Punk in an interview with "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday morning, his first such mention of Punk's name since All Out.

Despite all the criticism Punk has received since the infamous All Out events, not everyone considers him a source of negativity. Brock Anderson recently praised Punk for the generous feedback he gave him after a tag match, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave him credit for regaining his confidence in delivering promos.