Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return

The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.

According to Fightful Select, sources in WWE speaking on background revealed that the new Triple H regime calling the shots would be open to "anything within reason" for the right money, creative, and situation.

"Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything," per the report. "CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That's even if he has interest. If he gets a buyout, he may not need to work again."

In the initial buyout reporting, it was noted that Punk's return to AEW was doubtful at best — a point further supported by Fightful's reporting. A non-compete may be a sticking point in any talks, with AEW perhaps looking to mitigate any risk of Punk signing and appearing on WWE in a speedy fashion.

Punk walked out of WWE in January 2014 and was later officially fired in June of that year. Following that, Punk stayed away from the wrestling ring for a period of seven years until his return to the business in AEW in August of 2021. He has been less than positive in the past, speaking about his time with WWE.

As for the continued fallout from All Out, Punk's friend and former colleague Ace Steel was just released by AEW — the first real movement the company has made on anyone involved in the backstage fracas. Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and CM Punk have all remained off television and away from the company since, but on this week's "AEW Dynamite," The Elite was referenced during a Trios contest and a clip of a young CM Punk was used during a Ring of Honor promo package.