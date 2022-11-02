Brock Anderson Shares Story Of CM Punk Being Helpful Backstage At AEW

Second-generation wrestler Brock Anderson has been carving out quite the path for himself over the past couple of years in AEW. One of his biggest moments in the company came after he teamed up with Nightmare Family teammate Lee Johnson to take on FTR during the January 28 edition of "Rampage," and he has now revealed the interaction he and Johnson had with CM Punk following the conclusion of the match.

"After the match ... when we came back through the curtain, he motioned us over and said, 'Come here, I want to talk to you,'" Anderson recalled on "The Family Business." "He pulls me and Lee into his room and says, 'All right, what do you think you did right?' ... He told us what we did right, and it wasn't even what we thought it was."

Punk first appeared in the company in August of last year and is a two time former AEW World Champion. He has not appeared in the company following his reported suspension as a result of the notorious brawl at All Out. Punk also is recovering from surgery to repair his torn triceps.

"For a guy of CM Punk's magnitude who was the top guy in the business at that time to take the time to say to two greenhorns 'let me show you what you did right, what you did wrong and what you can improve on' was really cool."

Anderson, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, has been with AEW since June 2021 and became part of Cody Rhodes' stable, The Nightmare Family (having trained under fellow member QT Marshall). He has since gone on to wrestle the likes of Marshall, Aaron Solo and The Gunns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Family Business" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.