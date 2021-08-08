Through Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Cody Rhodes announced four AEW stars have been officially added to The Nightmare Family.

They are: Fuego del Sol, Red Velvet, KiLynn King, and Baron Black. Rhodes noted fans may have thought Red Velvet was already in the group, but he never previously made it official.

“If you are somebody who is part of The Nightmare Family, then I consider you more than a one day a week wrestler,” Rhodes said. “And can take that Nightmare Family logo, jacket, familial connection. Do whatever the hell you want with it, take it to any company in the world — go anywhere with it, it means you are family.”

Along with Cody and the four new members, the stable currently includes: Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Gunn Club (Austin, Billy, and Colten Gunn), Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson.

Diamond Dallas Page, Glacier, Tommy Dreamer, and Stephen Amell are also associated with the group.

Red Velvet is scheduled to face AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker on next Friday’s AEW Rampage.