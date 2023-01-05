Lio Rush Forced To Withdraw From Upcoming Wrestling Tournament

Lio Rush will be briefly out of action following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Rush left his first Wrestle Kingdom match with a souvenir after sustaining a nasty wound on his forehead and upper lip early on in his tag team match with YOH. "The Man Of The Hour" shared a photo of his bandaged-up face following the event but revealed on Thursday that, while recovery won't be long, he'll be unable to participate in PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles event.

"Nasty spill last night on the ramp left me with a few stitches and a massive headache. No broken facial bones," Rush wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a very bloody photo. "Thank you to the #NJPW staff for taking care of me. I'll be good. Unfortunately BOLA is out the question. See ya in a few weeks."

Rush and YOH were competing against Catch 22 for their Junior Tag Team Championship but came up short after YOH was pinned via a small package. Rush was one of several talents to be on a stacked card for this year's BOLA and set to compete against Dragon Gate's SBKENTo in his opening round match, who was a late addition to the competition. PWG has yet to announce a replacement for the tournament. Night one is taking place this Saturday, January 7 while night two will happen the next day. Other names listed for the tournament are Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace, Jonathan Gresham, El Hijo del Vikingo, Daniel Garcia, and El Bandido.