WWE NXT Ratings Up For The First Episode Of 2023

It's a new year, and with the calendar turning over to 2023, WWE's 'NXT' developmental show saw some positive news when it came to the Nielsen ratings for the first show of the year. On Thursday afternoon (delayed by the federal observation of New Year's Day on Monday, January 2), Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzzDaily reported that the January 3 edition of the show averaged 653,000 total viewers across its two hours, with approximately 209,000 of those viewers being in the vaunted "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18-49. The latter figure was good enough for a 0.16 rating in said key demo, with it ranking 31st among cable originals for the day according to ShowBuzzDaily's list of the top 150.

These numbers are fairly positive for the Tuesday night program, as week over week, not only was "NXT's" total viewership up 11%, but in the key 18-49 demographic, the audience increased by a whopping 31%.

The main event segment for this week's edition of "NXT" was Bron Breakker, the reigning "NXT" Champion, visiting Grayson Waller's "Grayson Waller Effect" talk show segment, which ended with the champion laying out Waller and absconding with his phone. The featured match of the show saw Kofi Kingston, one-half of "NXT' Tag Team Champions New Day with Xavier woods, defeating Joe Gacy, the leader of the Dyad stable. There was also a promo segment where many of the top women on the brand issued challenges, leading to "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez announcing a 20-woman battle royal to determine who will get a shot at her title at the Vengeance Day event on February 4.