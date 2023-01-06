Nick Aldis Names The Thing He Learned From Mickie James That Has Helped His Career

Nick Aldis has had a very successful career, winning both the IMPACT World Championship and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. However, he is not the only member of his family to have an impressive career, as his wife, Mickie James, is regarded as a trailblazer in women's wrestling. Throughout her career, she has won the WWE Women's Championship six times and the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on four occasions.

Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," Aldis revealed the biggest thing he has learned from James throughout their years together.

"The thing that I picked up from her ... Mickie would dress like a star, like, no matter what," Aldis said. "Like, traveling through an airport, going to, you know, going to the grocery store ... She insisted on, you know, full hair and makeup, jewelry, nice clothes, right, like, like, and I 100-percent adopted that and I think it faired me very well."

James has been treated like a star by different organizations for over 15 years. That continues this week. At IMPACT's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13, James will take on Jordynne Grace in hopes of defeating her for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. However, if James loses the match, she must retire. Aldis discussed their future plans if that happens.

"We're excited about new opportunities," Aldis said. "You reach a point in your career where, if you love the business, you reach a point where your realities and you go, 'Well, I can't be a talent forever.'"

