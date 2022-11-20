Insight Into Whether Nick Aldis & Mickie James Are Planning All-Women's PPV

NWA put on their first and only all-women's pay-per-view titled Empowerrr in August 2021. Impact Wrestling star Mickie James served as an executive producer for the event, which also featured talent from Impact, AEW, and the independent scene. After the success and fanfare of Empowerrr, fans thought the event would become an annual pay-per-view. Instead, NWA President Billy Corgan opted to go in a different direction after questioning if the available talent in 2022 could "carry a three-hour pay-per-view" or "wrestle the NWA style."

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Nick Aldis addressed whether he and his wife are planning their own all-women's pay-per-view event now that Aldis is leaving NWA.

"We're definitely exploring potential opportunities in a promoting and producing capacity, yes," Aldis said. "Look, let me be clear here ... we're not about to start our own promotion. But yeah, this ties into the AEW thing a little bit. I really enjoyed being involved in the entire process with the NWA. I really enjoyed working in business development. I spent a lot of time, unpaid, going after sponsors and going after agreements with different venues like casinos and things of that nature, and exploring different broadcast opportunities. I really enjoyed getting into all that."

Aldis has spent many years in the wrestling industry competing across the globe. He noted that he always took business cards and made contacts during his days working alongside Jeff Jarrett for TNA and Global Force Wrestling. The former NWA World Champion reiterated that he feels like it's simply time to move on from NWA and is looking forward to exploring new ventures during his free agency.