The Story Behind The Undertaker And John Cena's Brief, Non-Promoted WrestleMania 34 Match

During their respective runs in WWE, The Undertaker and John Cena crossed paths on several occasions. When Cena first debuted on "WWE SmackDown," it was 'Taker who met him backstage with a nod of respect for how Cena aggressively confronted Kurt Angle on his first night. The two would face each other in battle on six different occasions in unique matches reflecting where their characters were at the time.

There were several matches between "The Dr. of Thuganomics" John Cena and "American Badass" Undertaker in the early 2000s. They would meet again on "WWE Raw" in October 2006 with Cena taking on the "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect" babyface character at that time and 'Taker maintaining his classic "Deadman" gimmick.

But the final encounter between the two legendary WWE stars that took place at WrestleMania 34 left a lot to be desired. By 2018, it was a given that Cena and Undertaker would be a part of each of the annual WrestleMania events in some capacity. However, the year prior, at WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of the show and his actions post the match indicated that he was retiring from the industry.

Creatively, the story basically wrote itself. Was 'Taker willing to come back for one more match? Will Cena actually miss WrestleMania because his challenge was left unanswered? This would go on for weeks as from city to city Cena would come out to the ring to give a heartfelt promo about "The Phenom's" legacy and how much he means to the fans.