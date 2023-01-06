The Vince McMahon/WWE Situation Could Reportedly Play Out In A Number Of Different Ways

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, it was announced that Vince McMahon is coming out of retirement in order to explore the potential sale of the company. As WWE's majority owner, McMahon believes that his return is necessary to ensure a smooth process as WWE enters a "critical juncture in its history," with current media rights deals set to expire in the coming months.

However, McMahon's return is currently pending the approval of WWE's Board of Directors, and it's possible that the committee won't accept his plea. Should that happen, the situation could potentially unfold in a variety of ways, according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

"It ends up with a direct pitch to the shareholders at the annual meeting," a person with knowledge of the situation told the outlet. "Or it ends up with WWE cutting a deal with [McMahon] (and potentially George [Barrios] and Michelle [Wilson], or he'll cast them aside without second thought). Or it ends up in a bloodbath with a fight that plays out right to the shareholders and a call for a vote. Or it ends up in court. Lot of ways this can play out."

As noted by the source, McMahon is working with former WWE Presidents and Directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to facilitate the potential sale. McMahon informed WWE officials that he'll be reinstating them to the Board of Directors upon his return. That said, three current Directors will have to step down if McMahon, Wilson, and Barrios return to the fold (per Variety).

WWE executives reportedly rejected a request for McMahon to return back in December, believing that it wouldn't be in the best interests of company shareholders. However, WWE's stock prices have soared since McMahon's latest announcement.