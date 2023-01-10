Road Dogg Wants More Wrestlers To Get A Second Opinion On Their Work

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James made his in-ring debut over 35 years ago. The current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events has just about seen it all in the business. When he recently discussed taking a seat under the learning tree of former pro wrestling manager and promoter Jim Cornette during his career, the D-Generation X member offered some advice to today's current crop of talent regarding their work.

"I would suggest to wrestlers today not [to] be sure of yourselves and get a second opinion," James said on the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast. "If you don't have somebody to shoot holes in your crap, you think you're awesome all the time."

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also touched upon great moments in the industry throughout the years. James made it clear that even though he gets caught up pointing out key roles he's played in the past, acknowledging his spell as head writer for "WWE SmackDown" in the late 2010s, the 53-year-old recognized that it would not usually involve just himself.

"I don't think it's fair for anybody, and I mean anybody, anybody, to take credit for what was done during this time in wrestling or that time in wrestling," James said. "Man, there's so many entities involved in creating that special moment ... It's such a team effort. It literally takes a village."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh... You Didn't Know?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.