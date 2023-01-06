Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring

Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.

"I'm going to be wrestling on a card in Florida on February 11." Bischoff revealed on "After 83 Weeks." "Wes Brisco, my son [Garrett Bischoff], myself, and Gerry Brisco all on the same card." Whether that means the father-son duos will team up to take each other on is unclear, as Bischoff was hesitant to say. "All I'm telling you is, February 11 is going to be a big damn deal." What it will guarantee is two WWE Hall of Fame fathers sharing the card with their sons. Interestingly, Garrett and Wes previously teamed together in IMPACT as part of the Aces and Eights stable. The actual Florida event Bischoff is referring to appears to be Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling's anniversary show, as both the Bischoffs and Briscos are advertised to appear.

Even still, the former "Raw" GM believes he can take his 76-year-old counterpart these days, citing a night from his time with WWE that included John Cena, JBL, Bruce Prichard, and Brisco himself. While drinking, Prichard and Cena began "stirring s***" about Brisco taking people down and Bischoff's karate background, which led to a scuffle. "I think I maybe laid a hand on him, maybe not," he continued. "And the next thing I know, my face is in the carpet." Challenging Brisco to a second bout only made things worse. "I got rugburn on my left cheek, and my right thumb was broken, but I think I can take Gerry now."

