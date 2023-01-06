Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.

Also on "SmackDown," Santos Escobar and Ricochet were both confirmed to be in the men's Royal Rumble match. The latter of the two beat Top Dolla to earn his spot.

To date, Morgan has competed in every women's Royal Rumble match. Morgan also holds the dubious record of the woman with the shortest time in a Rumble match. In the 2019 match, Morgan only lasted eight seconds before she was unceremoniously eliminated by Natalya.

Morgan had a big 2022, first winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match back in July. On the very same night, Morgan went on to successfully cash in on Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The cash-in marked Morgan's first-ever championship win in WWE. She went on to hold the title for 98 days before ultimately losing it back to Rousey at the Extreme Rules event.

So far, Morgan is the only individual to announce her entry into the women's Royal Rumble match. Kofi Kingston, Escobar, and Ricochet have all been confirmed for the men's Rumble match. The Royal Rumble is coming up on January 28. The event is already a record-breaker for WWE after eclipsing $5 million dollars in ticket sales last November.