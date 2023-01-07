Ric Flair Names The Greatest Performers In Wrestling History

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time, but the 16-time world champion doesn't consider himself the GOAT. Flair believes a former rival of his sits atop the list.

"I don't have to think twice. The greatest performer in our business of all time is Shawn Michaels," Flair said on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast. Flair praised "The Heartbreak Kid" for his versatility, noting that he was "a phenomenal babyface" and also a convincing heel.

Flair cited Michaels' legendary bouts with The Undertaker, as well as the match he had with Michaels at WrestleMania 24, as prime examples of his outstanding work. "He carried me in that match at '24," Flair added. As for who Flair considers "the best worker in the business right now," he chose his daughter, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. He noted Charlotte's athleticism, determination to be the best, and the fact that she dresses the part.

Other names mentioned by Flair in the discussion of the all-time greats included Randy Orton, Triple H, and Undertaker. "Considering the way that he had to work his style, [he] is obviously [on] Mount Rushmore," Flair said of Undertaker. In regard to the biggest "star" in the wrestling business, Flair said it's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin due to his ability to draw money, both during his prime and still to this day.

