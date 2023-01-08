GCW Save Me 2023 Results (1/7): GCW World Tag Team Championship Match, GCW World Champion Nick Gage In Action

Earlier this evening, Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Save Me 2023 from Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois. This was the promotion's first show since New Year's Day's 56 Nights event, which saw Masha Slamovich win the Do or Die Rumble; Blake Christian viciously attacked Slamovich after the match. The full results are below.

Cole Radrick def. Arez via pinfall

Radrick picked up the victory after driving Arez into the canvas.

Starboy Charlie def. ASF via pinfall

Charlie emerged victorious following a spinning kick to the head.

Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang and August Matthews) to retain GCW World Tag Team Championship via pinfall



Extremo scored the win for Los Mazisos after driving Bang into a steel chair on the mat.

Blake Christian def. Leon Slater via pinfall

Christian defeated Slater with a stomp. Christian attacked Slater with a steel chair after the match.

Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd def. Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders via pinfall

Lloyd and Janela picked up the win after putting Justice through a table with a modified version of the 3D. Janela dedicated the match to the late Markus Crane.

Alec Price def. Rocket, Mago, and Robert Anthony in a four-way match via pinfall

Price pinned Rocket to win.



Allie Katch, Effy, and Dark Sheik vs. Charles Mason, Slade, and Parrow ended in a no contest

Billy Dixon joined forces with Mason during the bout.

Homicide def. John Wayne Murdoch via pinfall

Homicide won after delivering a cutter from the turnbuckles.

H8 Club (GCW World Champion Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) def. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver via pinfall

Gage pinned Oliver following a piledriver.