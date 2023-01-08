Jeff Jarrett Discusses AEW's Success And Future Growth

Jeff Jarrett is the happiest he's ever been with the wrestling business, according to an interview conducted by his AEW colleague Chris Jericho. The two 50-something stars are more than familiar with the art of reinvention and joined up on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss what Jarrett is looking forward to with his new venture in AEW.

"Before I took the job, I went out and did my own due diligence, really on the brand," Jarrett said, who was signed by AEW just over two months ago as the SVP of Live Events. He noted his primary focus will be house shows. "That's right up at the forefront and that's gonna be a situation that I want to be careful. I'm a big believer in 'crawl, walk, run.'"

"Double J" went on to commend how the company powered through struggles amid the pandemic and came out with major live event shows for "Dynamite," including Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, noting that those events took place on a Wednesday too.

"It's the hardest day of the week to promote," the "The Last Outlaw" said. Jarrett just recently competed on an episode of "AEW Dark" which meant that he returned to his old "IMPACT Zone" stomping grounds in TNA. Unlike those days, however, the promotion was limited as to what they could do there, but now with AEW, they've relaunched it with paid crowds. He'll be working in that department and will also be a big proponent for expanding internationally, something TNA was notoriously good at.

"I think the growth of AEW internationally, not just the U.K, India, Australia, South America, all through Asia, man I think we're going to see a growth period," he said.