Colt Cabana Shares Funny Story About Sting Completely Forgetting Who He Was
Celebrities are just like us. They try to watch the latest shows. They occasionally need to go grocery shopping. They put on pants one leg at a time. And they can be forgetful sometimes. For example, if you see a wrestler that you've met before at an event or a signing, there's a very good chance that they don't remember you. After all, some of them meet hundreds of people a night, so it's hard to fault them if you come up to their merch table months later and ask, "Do you know who I am?"
Occasionally, you'll get people who try to be polite and attempt to remember. But according to Colt Cabana, Brian Myers is not one of those people. During an episode of ProWrestlingTees' "PWTCast," Cabana shared a story about a fan who found out firsthand while meeting the "Most Professional Wrestler." The former Dark Order member said that the fan asked the question and Myers responded, "Nope." When asked why the "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" co-host answered that way, he said, "I'm over it. I can't play these games with people."
This approach caused Cabana to become introspective because he knew that he had acted the exact way as the fan meeting the IMPACT Wrestling star. In fact, it happened when he met "The Icon" Sting before the two of them were AEW co-workers.
'I thought we became best friends'
As he shared the story of his friend's fan interaction, Colt Cabana shared that he empathizes with both sides because he's been both people in this scenario. And we're not talking about years ago when he was a young fan. The "Art of Wrestling" host revealed on the "PWTCast" (via Fightful) that this happened to him relatively recently with the WWE Hall of Famer while they crossed paths on the road.
"It makes sense because you probably think ... those moments are so special," said Cabana. "I remember people that I've met and I've probably done that too. F***, I did it to Sting. Me and Sting had an hour-and-a-half conversation at an airport on a layover together, I thought we became best friends. Then he signed with AEW, I was like, 'Hey, remember me?' 'Uhh.' 'I was in the airport, we talked for like two hours.' 'Was it about God?'"
Of course, Cabana doesn't take it personally. He said that he reintroduced himself to the beloved wrestler, then put himself in Sting's shoes. In addition to his legions of fans, the Stinger has likely talked to countless wrestlers throughout his years on the road about life, the business, and apparently God. If he forgets a few along the way, it's perfectly understandable. So in the future, let's keep that in mind the next time we meet our favorite wrestlers (even if you yourself are a successful wrestler).