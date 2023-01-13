Colt Cabana Shares Funny Story About Sting Completely Forgetting Who He Was

Celebrities are just like us. They try to watch the latest shows. They occasionally need to go grocery shopping. They put on pants one leg at a time. And they can be forgetful sometimes. For example, if you see a wrestler that you've met before at an event or a signing, there's a very good chance that they don't remember you. After all, some of them meet hundreds of people a night, so it's hard to fault them if you come up to their merch table months later and ask, "Do you know who I am?"

Occasionally, you'll get people who try to be polite and attempt to remember. But according to Colt Cabana, Brian Myers is not one of those people. During an episode of ProWrestlingTees' "PWTCast," Cabana shared a story about a fan who found out firsthand while meeting the "Most Professional Wrestler." The former Dark Order member said that the fan asked the question and Myers responded, "Nope." When asked why the "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" co-host answered that way, he said, "I'm over it. I can't play these games with people."

This approach caused Cabana to become introspective because he knew that he had acted the exact way as the fan meeting the IMPACT Wrestling star. In fact, it happened when he met "The Icon" Sting before the two of them were AEW co-workers.