Kyle O'Reilly Shares Post-Surgical Health Update

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly has been out of action with a neck injury since June, and he's been quietly recovering from surgery since then. However, he recently provided an update on his current condition via Instagram. The former "NXT" Tag Team Champion shared a photo of himself receiving treatment and opened up about some of the struggles he's had to contend with since receiving surgery last year.

According to O'Reilly, he's been dealing with a "post-surgical issue" that's caused him a lot of "frustration," and the final months of 2022 were a period of "anger and confusion" for him. Furthermore, he revealed that his type-1 diabetes has hampered his healing progress, though he is working with people to keep his blood sugar under control. The AEW star also commented on staying quiet about the injury, but he promised to be more vocal about his progress in the coming months.

"I haven't spoken much about my injury and the mental struggles I've faced but I'm realizing how therapeutic it is to just write this down. Our words have so much power even if you're just thinking them or writing them down. So a "new me" is a necessity to ensure that I will once again have the honor and privilege of walking down that ramp and stepping through those ropes.

O'Reilly concluded by sharing his excitement for his future return, though he didn't provide any information regarding when that might be. That said, he has vowed to keep his followers in the loop moving forward.