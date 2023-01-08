WWE Superstar Wishes Elvis Presley A Happy Birthday

WWE Superstar Shotzi is a big Elvis Presley fan, so she's a fitting person to celebrate the legendary rock star's birthday on behalf of the company.

Resharing a video from WWE's official Twitter account, the 30-year-old wished Elvis a "Happy 88th birthday." However, she had even more positive sentiments to express in the aforementioned clip, as she sang him "Happy Birthday" and took viewers on a tour through Graceland with her.

"Elvis is an inspiration in everything that I do," Shotzi said before revealing that she modeled her own diner room after Graceland. The video also features some shots of the Superstar's dining room, which boasts a portrait of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" on the wall.

According to Shotzi, Elvis is the reason she's a fan of rock 'n' roll and why she dresses so "funky." In the video, she credits the "Suspicious Minds" hitmaker for inspiring her to become a performer in the first place, though her mom also deserves some credit for putting her onto the rock star's music at a young age.

The video also features an appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's cut-out, sporting one of Elvis' legendary outfits. Of course, most WWE fans will recall the time that Johnson performed his own rendition of an Elvis classic while feuding with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin back in the day. Shotzi noted that Johnson was one of her main wrestling inspirations, and the fact he's also fond of Elvis just makes him cooler in her eyes.