Josh Alexander Comments On IMPACT Stars Not Getting To Wrestle On AEW Television

The "forbidden door" has emerged as a continuous trend in recent years of professional wrestling, with many promotions opening their gates to collaborate.

One prime example entailed a working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and Impact in 2021. AEW stars crossed over to the Impact zone, including Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Private Party. Cage and Omega each captured the Impact World Championship, with the former unseating the latter on the August 13 edition of "Rampage," before heading over for a series of appearances on Impact programming. Unfortunately for most Impact stars, though, the partnership between the two companies was heavily one-sided, as Josh Alexander described on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast."

"There was definitely like a cloud over the [Impact] locker room," he said. "You'd hear whispers and little conversation in the corner being like, 'Man, the door is swung in one direction right now. They're all coming here.'"

A notable beneficiary of the partnership allowed The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) to appear in AEW, as they later aligned with The Elite. Outside of them, though, the Impact representation was near obsolete, with AEW taking the overwhelming majority in the relationship.

"It elevates our product to have new faces and stuff competing with our guys to put us on the same level," Alexander continued. "Of course, like me defeating Christian Cage, that's another thing that we have to be grateful for, obviously, and I'm very grateful for that opportunity, but it would have been real nice if some Impact wrestlers could have got on to AEW programming and showing we could do against those guys because I think our locker room stacks up right up there with any locker room in this business."