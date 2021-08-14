Christian Cage won the Impact World Championship against Kenny Omega on tonight’s AEW Rampage. In the opener of tonight’s debut episode, Christian picked up the pinfall victory on Omega. Near the end of the match, Don Callis attempted to distract the referee while The Young Bucks slid a chair into the ring.

Omega attempted to hit one winged angel on the chair, Christian reversed into his finisher, kill shot, and got the win. Post-match, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore celebrated with Christian.

Going into this match, Cage was the undefeated, number one ranked wrestler to Omega. Cage first signed with AEW back in March.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

The @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @KennyOmegamanX is ready to defend against #ChristianCage NOW! Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Ewr237hEac — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

The first EVER match on #AEWRampage between two absolute pros: @KennyOmegamanX vs. @Christian4Peeps. LET'S GOO 😱 pic.twitter.com/1oel6Ng6y9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 14, 2021

Huge turn in this title match with the sunset bomb from @Christian4Peeps Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/dz5kGV2iuT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021