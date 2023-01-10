Andre The Giant And Dusty Rhodes Were A Dominant Tag Team In The NWA
The way fans consume pro wrestling content now compared to how they did so in the late '70s and early '80s is exponentially different. For one, people back then didn't have streaming services or cable with dozens of channels to choose from, so much of their wrestling research was done by watching old video tapes from the various wrestling territories. This made some matches and pairings almost seem like myths just because it was so difficult to get tangible proof that something went down exactly how it was described.
One such legendary pairing in the NWA brought together two of the most recognizable WWE superstars of all time – Andre the Giant and Dusty Rhodes. Fans likely know the duo better for their individual work and not the history they created when combining forces.
When you look at what each man could offer inside the squared circle, it starts to make sense why the pairing of Andre and Dusty was so successful. Part of it was the visual contrasts; Andre was hulking, massive, and could easily dominate stars with his power, while Dusty was a bit more flashy with his wrestling moves, attire, and promos.
In December 1978, the team was riding high and positioned in a top spot with NWA heading into a Tri-State Tag Team Championship match against Stan Hansen and Ernie Ladd. Andre and Dusty would emerge victorious, winning their first tag team titles together and establishing themselves as a legitimate force in the division.
Why they parted ways
Unfortunately, that reign with the NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championships didn't last long for Andre the Giant and Dusty Rhodes due to Andre getting signed by WWE. In response, the NWA removed the tag team title belt from Andre the Giant and awarded it to The Spoiler. The Spoiler and Dusty didn't catch on with fans nearly as well as Andre and Dusty did, so the duo dropped the belts a month later and moved forward in their careers.
Andre and Dusty would be destined to team together once more, years later. This time, they reigned as the NWA Florida Tag Team Champions and are recorded as the last team to hold the belts, which were made inactive in 1981 before the titles were reintroduced in 1986.
Of course, the two men made their most lasting impact in wrestling via their individual careers as singles wrestlers. Dusty was a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and held countless other championships throughout his career. He also had an unparalleled impact on the early stages of WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." As for Andre, despite his untimely death in January 1993, he's left an indelible mark on professional wrestling that has stood the test of time. The moment at WrestleMania III that saw Andre slammed by Hulk Hogan is believed, by some, to be the greatest moment ever in pro wrestling. His stardom even transcended sports entertainment, as he became a Hollywood film star after his work on the classic movie "The Princess Bride."