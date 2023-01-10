Andre The Giant And Dusty Rhodes Were A Dominant Tag Team In The NWA

The way fans consume pro wrestling content now compared to how they did so in the late '70s and early '80s is exponentially different. For one, people back then didn't have streaming services or cable with dozens of channels to choose from, so much of their wrestling research was done by watching old video tapes from the various wrestling territories. This made some matches and pairings almost seem like myths just because it was so difficult to get tangible proof that something went down exactly how it was described.

One such legendary pairing in the NWA brought together two of the most recognizable WWE superstars of all time – Andre the Giant and Dusty Rhodes. Fans likely know the duo better for their individual work and not the history they created when combining forces.

When you look at what each man could offer inside the squared circle, it starts to make sense why the pairing of Andre and Dusty was so successful. Part of it was the visual contrasts; Andre was hulking, massive, and could easily dominate stars with his power, while Dusty was a bit more flashy with his wrestling moves, attire, and promos.

In December 1978, the team was riding high and positioned in a top spot with NWA heading into a Tri-State Tag Team Championship match against Stan Hansen and Ernie Ladd. Andre and Dusty would emerge victorious, winning their first tag team titles together and establishing themselves as a legitimate force in the division.