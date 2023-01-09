Kurt Angle's Daughter Recently Saved His Life On Family Vacation

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about a terrifying ordeal while jet skiing during a recent family vacation in Miami, Florida. The Olympic gold medalist explained that he rode out to deeper waters with his daughter, Giuliana Angle, seated behind him. However, the excursion turned sour when Angle attempted to make a turn. The former WWE Champion did not put on the accelerator during the maneuver, and the watercraft ultimately flipped over, throwing him and Giuliana into the ocean. Angle revealed how the incident almost turned fatal.

"Thank god my daughter is an Olympic-caliber swimmer," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I even had a safety vest on me, but it wasn't working. I was still sinking. I can't swim. So I'm in trouble. I couldn't get above water. I was going under. And my daughter kept her composure, and the jet ski got away from us. It was like 50 feet away from us, and she didn't know whether to go to the jet ski or to me. She came over to me and saved my life, and she pulled me over to the jet ski. She swam 50 yards with me in her hands."

Angle continued by explaining that once Giuliana had swum with him to the jet ski, he had issues getting onto it because of a lack of strength due to his well-documented neck issues. The retired pro wrestler's daughter pushed him upwards and eventually managed to get him back on board to safety.

