Backstage PWG BOLA News On Bandido And Daniel Garcia

PWG's annual Battle Of Los Angeles took place over the weekend with Impact Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey eventually winning the tournament by defeating Konosuke Takeshita. While the latter getting to the final was a big moment for him, he wasn't the only AEW star involved throughout the shows. Bandido headlined the first night in a triple-threat match against Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the former ROH World Champion got hurt in that match.

Even though Bandido was in good spirits when Meltzer himself spoke with the masked man later that night, he woke up and was hurting and his neck is currently banged up. Despite the concern, Bandido was able to compete the next night (on Sunday), where he ended up being eliminated in the quarter-final stage by Komander. Right now it is unknown what his status is moving forward.

Another AEW star who was involved in the tournament was Daniel Garcia, but he was eliminated on night one in a first-round match against Titus Alexander. That result took place via disqualification, and according to Meltzer the reason that took place was that AEW allowed the Jericho Appreciation Society member to lose. Still, they made sure that it wasn't a clean one.

It was also crucial for Garcia to be knocked out of the tournament because the entire JAS faction, including Chris Jericho, turned up on night two as a surprise. They were ultimately involved in a 10-man tag team match which was won by JAS after Jericho nailed Kevin Blackwood with his Judas Effect finisher.