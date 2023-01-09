Vince McMahon Apparently Still At WWE HQ Everyday

Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.

"Somebody told me recently that Vince still shows up and works out at the gym every day," Bischoff said on the latest "83 Weeks" episode. "When I heard that I thought 'that's just Vince reminding everyone that he still owns this b***h.'"

Bischoff was tight-lipped about where he got that information from, making it clear it didn't come from Bruce Prichard. "I never want to put my friendship in between somebody else's career. Out of pure respect, I never discuss business," instead opting to talk about their dogs and their children.

Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson seconded Bischoff, and also made it clear he didn't hear it from Prichard, but Thompson also didn't see an issue with McMahon still showing up at the office to work out. "Vince built that gym the way he likes it, with his money," Conrad explained, "and it's all his stuff and he's probably done it every day for decades and he does own a bunch of stock. If you're the largest shareholder of a company, you should get to work out in their office gym."