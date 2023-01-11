Kurt Angle Believes Tenured WWE Star Deserves Consistent Push

Kurt Angle came from the world of amateur wrestling and had a stand-out career that saw him near the top of the card for a majority of the time in the business — however, fellow amateur wrestler Dolph Ziggler has not found that same luck. Since debuting with the Dolph Ziggler persona in 2008, there have been times throughout his career when he has flourished and he has been one of the hottest acts in WWE, and then there are others where he has felt like just another guy.

WWE Hall of Famer Angle discussed his thoughts on Ziggler's push in the company over the years. "He was World Champion at one particular time I do believe," Angle said while on "The Kurt Angle Show." "They do push him at times and sometimes they don't. It seems to be inconsistent, but, he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He's like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him."

Throughout his career, Ziggler has held multiple titles, and from 2013-2022, Ziggler held at least one title every year except in 2020. He has held the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions and has remained a main staple in the United States, Intercontinental, or Tag Team Championship picture over the years in WWE. He has racked up three United States Championship victories, four tag team title wins, and six Intercontinental Championships — tied for third most in WWE history.

Ziggler is currently on the "WWE Raw" brand, with his most recent victory coming on November 14, 2022, when he defeated Austin Theory by Disqualification.

