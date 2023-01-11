Eric Bischoff Addresses Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To WWE Creative

Eric Bischoff has chimed in on Vince McMahon potentially wanting back in WWE so he can ultimately run creative again. McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as the Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into hush money payments back in July. McMahon recently returned to the company as he felt he was needed back before WWE negotiates a new media rights deal, and gets into talks for a possible sale.

McMahon insisted he will not be interfering with the creative process, but some people simply aren't buying that this will be the case long-term. Taking to his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff had a different perspective.

"I just can't imagine that Vince's primary focus right now is to jump back in the creative saddle," Bischoff said. "Obviously, there is a ton on his plate of a magnitude that I just don't think even Vince McMahon, who notoriously works 20 hours a day, I think that would be a little bit much."

Bischoff shared that he believes McMahon will be more focused on outward-facing stability. He feels this is why McMahon went to "great lengths" to acknowledge the roles of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque not changing, as opposed to simply putting on a front for his true intentions of getting his hands back in creative.

With that said, Bischoff admitted that control has "always been the foundation upon which Vince McMahon operates." He used WWE going public back in 1999 as an example. He talked about how he finds it fascinating that McMahon structured the company in a way that keeps him in control ultimately.

