Nick Khan Could Get A Big Pay Day If WWE Sells

WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan may be seeing a lot of dollar signs in the near future.

The wrestling world was thrown another curveball when Vince McMahon made his return to WWE. McMahon claims he came back so that WWE could execute its next media rights deal, as well as a possible sale of the company.

WWE's stock soared since the news, but the general consensus is that McMahon's presence isn't what caused the spike. The stock more likely went up due to the talks of WWE possibly being sold. One of the biggest winners coming out of a potential sale appears to be Khan.

On "What Happened When," Conrad Thompson shared a story with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone involving one of his friends, and how Khan could be significantly richer by the end of a WWE sale.

"He was a guy who was helping negotiate contracts and make deals and things like that, and I happen to have friends who need representation like that, we'll say that," Thompson said. "My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running. When my friend sees that the guy who runs this big agency is now going to WWE, he goes, 'What the f**k? This doesn't make any sense.'"

Thompson added that the friend ended up reaching out to his contact to learn why Khan was leaving the agency. Thompson said the friend told him that Khan had a deal in place with McMahon where if he helped facilitate the sale of WWE, he'd earn a substantial payday. Thompson said that he was told the number, but he didn't want to reveal it.

