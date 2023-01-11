Ultimate Warrior Once Sued Video Game Maker THQ Over Likeness Rights

During his time on planet Earth, The Ultimate Warrior — born Jim Hellwig but legally changed to simply "Warrior" over two decades before his death — was a somewhat litigious sort. He and WWE sued each other back and forth multiple times over the course of over a decade and a half, but that was nothing compared to the tidal wave of lawsuits that he unleashed in 2005 and 2006. Not only did he sue WWE over their "Self-Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior" DVD and a former business associate over an unrelated documentary project that fizzled, but he also filed a creative case against THQ, the then-publishers of WWE's video games.

Specifically, Warrior argued that after negotiations between him and THQ about including him in WWE video games broke down, they subsequently included everything needed to create The Ultimate Warrior in their game's "Create-A-Wrestler" ("CAW" for short) mode, including his trademarked logo/face paint design.

THQ, though, argued that the elements used to create Warrior in their games — including the logo, which they said was a more generic "bat" design — were all sufficiently generic on their own, and that there was no way for the average consumer to get the impression that Warrior was affiliated with their games.

So, how did it turn out?