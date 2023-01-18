The 10 Most Memorable I Quit Matches In Wrestling History

At the exact intersection of Unforgettable WWE Matches and Hard To Watch, we find the Rock hitting Mankind in the head with a chair over and over and over again at the 1999 Royal Rumble. Mick Foley's whole deal, especially as Mankind, was that he was unfazed by pain and would never give up, so it made perfect sense to book him in an I Quit match. Unfortunately, as Foley himself put it to Talking Tough in 2021, "We were trying to do something special that night and we went a little overboard. We don't have a lot of people who ask about that match because it's really uncomfortable, it's not fun to watch."

We're a lot more aware these days about the long term damage that brain injuries can do, which is why most wrestlers don't take chair shots to the head anymore, and there's an outcry when someone does. Mick Foley, in fact, has been particularly open about the problems he's developed after a career full of concussions. So watching Foley get hit again and again with a chair, while he's handcuffed with no chance of getting his arms up to protect his head, no longer feels like entertainment, or sports for that matter. And that the man swinging the chair is Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, now a beloved movie star, doesn't really help.

So if you haven't seen this one, there's no need to rush. Indeed, if you did see it back in the day, it's probably best to stick with your nostalgia tinted memory, unless you want a really visceral reminder of just how violent and dangerous wrestling could be in the old days.