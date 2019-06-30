All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter to update fans on Cody Rhodes's condition after he took an unprotected chair shot directly to the head tonight at AEW Fyter Fest.

The company posted the photo below of Rhodes from behind where the chair made contact with his head. While Rhodes received twelve staples to fix the wound, he did not suffer a concussion.

After Rhodes and Darby Allin wrestled to a time limit draw, Rhodes was attacked by Shawn Spears with an unprotected steel chair shot to the head. Rhodes immediately dropped to the mat and began bleeding from the back of the head. After the chair made contact, the announce team expressed their concern for Rhodes regarding the potential injury.

During the media scrum after Fyter Fest, AEW President Tony Khan said that the chair was actually "gimmicked", but something went wrong. Khan answered Wrestling Inc.' s Managing Editor Nick Hausman's question regarding the protocol for such an injury, as seen in the video above.

"We called a doctor immediately," Khan said. "Obviously really regrettable what happened. I don't know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened but we had taken precautions in this situation and that specific situation. A doctor was available and Cody does not have a concussion and had staples and we're all very grateful for that."

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to team with his brother Dustin Rhodes against The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida on July 13th from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.