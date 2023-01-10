FTR Apparently Weren't Satisfied With Big AEW Tag Team Match

FTR may have had an unprecedented 2022, but they do have a notable loss against The Acclaimed. One-half of your AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens joined Screen Rant for a new conversation in 2023 and had nothing but positive things to say about the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

"We always set them as a barometer of what we need to get to in terms of tag team wrestling 'cause they're one of the best to do it," he said. "They're solid at every facet in their game."

Harwood and Wheeler were going for the AEW Tag Titles that eluded their shoulders and had that match against The Acclaimed last month on "AEW Dynamite." Although FTR lost, Harwood had very kind words to say about the work of Bowens and Max Caster on his new "FTR" podcast and Bowens was appreciative of those words.

"I know they weren't satisfied with what happened because we won so hopefully that they come back or whatever and then we are able to run that back again because I'd love to fight FTR one more time and prove to them that The Acclaimed are number one."

Harwood did mention on his podcast that he had no issue with not winning the Tag Titles because he knew that The Acclaimed were on the trajectory to stardom. Harwood also went as far as to say that he and Wheeler didn't want the titles because he was concerned that people would begin to think FTR was being pushed down their throats.